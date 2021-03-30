Content Value Network Price Reaches $2.49 (CVNT)

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Content Value Network has a market cap of $2.49 billion and approximately $755,140.00 worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Content Value Network has traded 27,802.5% higher against the dollar. One Content Value Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00021920 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00047137 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 8,596.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004810 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.93 or 0.00636940 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00068398 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 41.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Content Value Network Profile

Content Value Network is a coin. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2018. Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Content Value Network’s official Twitter account is @CvnOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Content Value Network is cvn.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CVN will make its rulebook, SDK, and API open to a third-party developer, aiming to create a fully functional ecosystem with multiple industrial partners. CVN also looks to building use cases involving digital resources such as video, software, music, pictures, and games, as well as creating decentralized apps pivoting on CVN tokens. With 15 million registered users, YYeTs will also initiate distribution and development on CVN public blockchain. Creating the first DAPP on CVN network, YYeTs will make available functions such as decentralized content distribution, storage, and transfer, as well as CVN’s content motivation system. “

Content Value Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Value Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Content Value Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Content Value Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

