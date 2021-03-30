ContentBox Price Hits $0.0040 on Major Exchanges (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 19% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. In the last seven days, ContentBox has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar. One ContentBox coin can now be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ContentBox has a total market cap of $5.65 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ContentBox alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00011525 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $274.15 or 0.00463265 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000110 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000018 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ContentBox

ContentBox (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,418,382,470 coins. ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling ContentBox

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ContentBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ContentBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.