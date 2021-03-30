Contentos Market Capitalization Hits $122.94 Million (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. In the last seven days, Contentos has traded 22.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Contentos has a market cap of $122.94 million and approximately $20.32 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Contentos coin can currently be bought for $0.0417 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Contentos

Contentos is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,990,144,695 coins and its circulating supply is 2,949,925,095 coins. Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO “

