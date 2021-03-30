CONTRACOIN (CTCN) Price Reaches $0.48 on Top Exchanges

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Over the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded up 22.1% against the U.S. dollar. One CONTRACOIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00000814 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CONTRACOIN has a market cap of $15.01 million and approximately $123,838.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000310 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00008838 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.82 or 0.00142515 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000136 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Coin Profile

CTCN is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,374,780 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

Buying and Selling CONTRACOIN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CONTRACOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CONTRACOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

