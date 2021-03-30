CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 649,900 shares, a decline of 31.4% from the February 28th total of 946,800 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 345,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COR shares. Cowen upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.60.

In other news, SVP Aleksandra Krusko sold 301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.89, for a total transaction of $34,882.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,241.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total value of $38,766.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,461.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,657 shares of company stock valued at $4,708,727 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COR opened at $122.59 on Tuesday. CoreSite Realty has a twelve month low of $107.23 and a twelve month high of $141.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.45. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.86). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.47%.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

