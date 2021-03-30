Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 148,086 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,802 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $5,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCF National Bank grew its holdings in Corning by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 53,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 36,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 122,137 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 14,398 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 23,768 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Corning by 264.5% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 108,851 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 78,990 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GLW opened at $43.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.32. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $44.12. The company has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a PE ratio of 217.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

In other Corning news, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 37,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $1,542,066.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,304.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $5,533,778.46. Insiders have sold 303,496 shares of company stock valued at $11,806,697 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GLW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corning currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

