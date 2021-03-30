Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stock Position Cut by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 671,083 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,647 shares during the period. Corning accounts for 2.9% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. CapWealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Corning worth $24,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Corning by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 15,744 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 8,391 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $5,321,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $1,501,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 679.5% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 6,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 6,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $5,533,778.46. Also, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 37,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $1,542,066.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,304.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 303,496 shares of company stock worth $11,806,697. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corning stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,030,682. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.32. The firm has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a PE ratio of 216.95, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $44.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

