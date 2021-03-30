Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) is Starboard Value LP’s Largest Position

Starboard Value LP grew its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,433,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,723,270 shares during the period. Corteva makes up about 14.2% of Starboard Value LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Starboard Value LP owned about 1.94% of Corteva worth $558,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Corteva by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 16,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 23,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTVA. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.83.

Corteva stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,565,798. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.82 and a twelve month high of $48.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.71.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

