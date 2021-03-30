Cortex (CTXC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $11.87 Million

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 30th. Over the last week, Cortex has traded up 13.5% against the dollar. One Cortex coin can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000526 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cortex has a market capitalization of $77.39 million and $11.87 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cortex alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00021828 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00047939 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 9,928.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005542 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.94 or 0.00636742 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00067450 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 45.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000900 BTC.

About Cortex

CTXC is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Buying and Selling Cortex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cortex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cortex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.