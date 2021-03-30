Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Shares Gap Down to $32.51

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.51, but opened at $31.24. Cortexyme shares last traded at $31.65, with a volume of 7,625 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRTX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Cortexyme in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded Cortexyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $59.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Cortexyme in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Cortexyme has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.28. The firm has a market cap of $957.48 million, a P/E ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 0.95.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cortexyme news, CEO Casey Lynch sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $1,067,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,763.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Lamond bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,688,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 301,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,192,765.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $2,653,300 in the last three months. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRTX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Cortexyme in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Cortexyme in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 163.2% in the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cortexyme in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $910,000. 55.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

