COTI (COTI) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $147.58 Million

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 30th. One COTI coin can currently be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00000836 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. COTI has a market cap of $330.49 million and approximately $147.58 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, COTI has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.63 or 0.00058663 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00006958 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.94 or 0.00260741 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $552.10 or 0.00935142 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00049386 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.73 or 0.00077456 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00031795 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

COTI Coin Profile

COTI launched on February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 669,740,238 coins. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork . COTI’s official website is coti.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

COTI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COTI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

