Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Short Interest Update

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,280,000 shares, a decrease of 29.8% from the February 28th total of 4,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 931,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CUZ shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Truist downgraded Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.90.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

In other news, Director Scott W. Fordham sold 43,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total transaction of $1,609,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,143,845.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 17,724 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 74,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 72,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 13,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cousins Properties stock opened at $35.80 on Tuesday. Cousins Properties has a 52 week low of $22.99 and a 52 week high of $38.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 45.67%. On average, research analysts expect that Cousins Properties will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.