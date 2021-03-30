COVA Trading Up 0.3% Over Last Week (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 30th. COVA has a market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $141,845.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, COVA has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One COVA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About COVA

COVA is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken . The official website for COVA is covalent.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

COVA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

