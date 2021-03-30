COVER Protocol (COVER) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3.17 Million

COVER Protocol (CURRENCY:COVER) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. During the last week, COVER Protocol has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One COVER Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $576.77 or 0.00977486 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. COVER Protocol has a market cap of $34.96 million and $3.17 million worth of COVER Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00057906 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007050 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.40 or 0.00227773 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $525.07 or 0.00889867 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00050462 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.48 or 0.00075383 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00030891 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

COVER Protocol Profile

COVER Protocol’s total supply is 67,398 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,621 tokens. The official message board for COVER Protocol is coverprotocol.medium.com . The official website for COVER Protocol is www.coverprotocol.com

Buying and Selling COVER Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVER Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVER Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COVER Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

