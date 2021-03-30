CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.96

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.96 and traded as high as $4.52. CPI Aerostructures shares last traded at $4.47, with a volume of 93,174 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CPI Aerostructures in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.42 million, a P/E ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 1.75.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.58 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CPI Aerostructures during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,101,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CPI Aerostructures by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in CPI Aerostructures by 15.1% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 842,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 110,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.91% of the company’s stock.

CPI Aerostructures Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU)

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

