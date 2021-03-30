Craig Hallum Downgrades Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) to Hold

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Velodyne Lidar from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Shares of VLDR opened at $11.52 on Tuesday. Velodyne Lidar has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $32.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.50.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.78 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VLDR. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the third quarter worth about $230,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the third quarter worth about $280,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the third quarter worth about $1,869,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the third quarter worth about $510,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the third quarter worth about $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar.

