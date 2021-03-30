Cream Finance (CREAM) Trading Up 9.7% This Week

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. During the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded up 9.7% against the dollar. One Cream Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $134.81 or 0.00228835 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cream Finance has a total market cap of $83.09 million and $3.54 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00057614 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007049 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.04 or 0.00247907 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $545.29 or 0.00925630 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00050218 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.55 or 0.00075625 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00030824 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Cream Finance

Cream Finance’s total supply is 9,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 616,378 tokens. The official message board for Cream Finance is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance

Cream Finance Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cream Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

