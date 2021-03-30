Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) Short Interest Up 85.4% in March

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 513,300 shares, an increase of 85.4% from the February 28th total of 276,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 774,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of CREX opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. Creative Realities has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $5.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.51. The stock has a market cap of $21.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 4.17.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Creative Realities stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) by 30.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,879 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.39% of Creative Realities worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations in the United States and Canada. The company's technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

