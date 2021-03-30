Credicorp’s (BAP) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Scotiabank

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Scotiabank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $150.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.83.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Shares of Credicorp stock opened at $137.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.67 and a 200 day moving average of $145.42. Credicorp has a 12 month low of $110.47 and a 12 month high of $172.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The bank reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $944.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 4.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Credicorp will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Credicorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.