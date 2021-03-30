Credit Suisse AG Acquires 26,578 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 49.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,190 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,578 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.18% of Progress Software worth $3,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Progress Software in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Progress Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Progress Software in the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Progress Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Progress Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $43.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.83 and its 200-day moving average is $41.34. Progress Software Co. has a 1-year low of $30.01 and a 1-year high of $49.23.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $131.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.39 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 33.98% and a net margin of 13.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.12%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Progress Software from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

