Credit Suisse AG Has $3.69 Million Stock Position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,831 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.09% of SYNNEX worth $3,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 6.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,672,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 70.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in SYNNEX during the third quarter worth about $694,000. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in SYNNEX during the third quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in SYNNEX during the third quarter worth about $1,541,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNX opened at $113.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.56. SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $117.99.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.85%.

SNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Cross Research cut SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SYNNEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.11.

In other SYNNEX news, insider Peter Larocque sold 2,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.92, for a total transaction of $200,870.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,824.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $44,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,134.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,176 shares of company stock worth $542,256 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

