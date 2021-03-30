Credit Suisse AG Purchases 24,397 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 133.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,397 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.11% of Colliers International Group worth $3,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 612.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 242,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,473,000 after buying an additional 46,438 shares in the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 43,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,881,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIGI stock opened at $99.69 on Tuesday. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.78 and a 12 month high of $111.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.50 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.07.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $913.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.10 million. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 12.41%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $96.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.29.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

