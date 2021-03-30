Credit Suisse AG Raises Stock Position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 44.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,787 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.27% of Cytokinetics worth $3,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CYTK. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 389.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,606,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,073 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,611,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,277,000 after buying an additional 851,128 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,780,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,843,000 after buying an additional 739,228 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,155,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,547,000. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $22.69 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.85 and a 200 day moving average of $19.96. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $30.14. The company has a quick ratio of 15.17, a current ratio of 15.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.45.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 209.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,065.14%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $101,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director L Patrick Gage sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,580.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,329 shares of company stock valued at $1,544,185 over the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CYTK has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

