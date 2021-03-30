Credit Suisse AG Trims Stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,198 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 43,915 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of Olin worth $3,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in Olin by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,902,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,548,000 after acquiring an additional 556,048 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Olin by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,503,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,916,000 after acquiring an additional 240,967 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Olin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,610,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Olin by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 959,413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,563,000 after acquiring an additional 103,553 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Olin by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 742,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,239,000 after acquiring an additional 298,889 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OLN opened at $38.67 on Tuesday. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $42.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.01, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Olin had a negative net margin of 18.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Olin Co. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Olin’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

OLN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Olin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America increased their target price on Olin from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Olin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Olin from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Olin from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Olin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

