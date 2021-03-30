Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,059,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,934 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.08% of Credit Suisse Group worth $26,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Credit Suisse Group by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 120,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 46,600 shares during the last quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter valued at $570,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,962,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,291,000 after buying an additional 550,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Shares of NYSE:CS opened at $11.39 on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.34.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.