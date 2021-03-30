Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Seagen from $186.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Seagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Seagen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Seagen from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.43.

Seagen stock traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.40. 22,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,209,238. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.09 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.25. Seagen has a fifty-two week low of $109.40 and a fifty-two week high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. Seagen had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $601.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seagen will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.44, for a total value of $5,061,631.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,747,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,059 shares of company stock worth $16,938,154 in the last ninety days. 31.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Seagen by 123.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,510,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $491,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,501 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter worth $231,102,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter worth $174,897,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,520,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,192,768,000 after acquiring an additional 840,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 4,461.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 201,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,258,000 after acquiring an additional 196,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

