Credit Suisse Group Increases Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Price Target to $32.00

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) had its price objective raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.82.

Shares of Nomad Foods stock opened at $27.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.92 and a 200 day moving average of $25.25. Nomad Foods has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $28.34.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 10.37%. Analysts forecast that Nomad Foods will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 10,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its position in Nomad Foods by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 149,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Seeyond raised its position in Nomad Foods by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nomad Foods by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

