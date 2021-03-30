Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AFMD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Affimed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Affimed from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFMD traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,493. Affimed has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.34. The company has a market capitalization of $649.20 million, a PE ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 2.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Affimed in the 4th quarter worth about $584,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Affimed in the 4th quarter worth about $1,187,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Affimed in the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Affimed by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 10,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Affimed by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares in the last quarter. 52.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Affimed

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which has completed Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

