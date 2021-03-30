Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 111,215 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,271,813 shares.The stock last traded at $11.01 and had previously closed at $11.39.

Several analysts have issued reports on CS shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays upgraded Credit Suisse Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.69 and a 200-day moving average of $12.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. 2.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

