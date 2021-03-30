Credits (CS) Trading Up 10.6% Over Last Week

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Credits has a market capitalization of $32.01 million and $1.53 million worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Credits has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Credits token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000243 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Credits Profile

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 tokens. Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Credits

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

