CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Acquired by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $341,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $783,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $774,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $5,635,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total value of $4,020,606.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,564,813.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,874 shares of company stock worth $19,309,856 in the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $120.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $102.63 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.94.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.31. The stock had a trading volume of 20,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376,744. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $38.10 and a twelve month high of $220.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of -33.96 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.62.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.23). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 million. Analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 EPS for the current year.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

