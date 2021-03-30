Critical Survey: Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) and Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO)

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) and Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.7% of Prosperity Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Prosperity Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Prosperity Bancshares and Banco Bradesco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prosperity Bancshares 1 5 7 0 2.46 Banco Bradesco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Prosperity Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $73.09, suggesting a potential downside of 4.03%. Given Prosperity Bancshares’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Prosperity Bancshares is more favorable than Banco Bradesco.

Profitability

This table compares Prosperity Bancshares and Banco Bradesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prosperity Bancshares 37.67% 8.42% 1.54% Banco Bradesco 15.08% 14.39% 1.32%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Prosperity Bancshares and Banco Bradesco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prosperity Bancshares $957.22 million 7.39 $332.55 million $5.02 15.17 Banco Bradesco $32.38 billion 1.13 $5.72 billion N/A N/A

Banco Bradesco has higher revenue and earnings than Prosperity Bancshares.

Dividends

Prosperity Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Banco Bradesco pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Prosperity Bancshares pays out 39.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Prosperity Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Prosperity Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Prosperity Bancshares has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Bradesco has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Prosperity Bancshares beats Banco Bradesco on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery. In addition, it provides internet banking and other cash management, mobile banking, trust and wealth management, retail brokerage, mortgage banking, and automated telephone banking services, as well as debit and credit cards. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 275 full-service banking locations comprising 65 in the Houston area, including The Woodlands; 30 in the South Texas area including Corpus Christi and Victoria; 65 in the Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas area; 22 in the East Texas area; 29 in the Central Texas area, including Austin and San Antonio; 34 in the West Texas area, including Lubbock, Midland-Odessa and Abilene; 16 in the Bryan/College Station area; 6 in the Central Oklahoma area; and 8 in the Tulsa, Oklahoma area, as well as 42 locations in the Dallas/Fort Worth area doing business as LegacyTexas Bank. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking; and insurance, pension plans and capitalization bonds. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, salary, and interbank deposits. It also provides working capital, personal, microcredit, payroll-deductible, rural, and housing loans; import and export financing, vehicle financing, and BNDES/finame onlending services; rural credits; international banking services, including foreign trade finance and foreign currency loans, foreign exchange operations and international sureties, and lines of credit and banking services, as well as overdrafts, and credit, debit, and pre-paid cards. In addition, the company offers cash and asset management solutions; administration services; solutions for the public authorities and capital markets; investment platforms; intermediation and trading services; life and personal accident, health, automobiles, property/casualty, and liability insurances; reinsurance services; capitalization bonds; and various pension plans, as well as purchases consortiums. Banco Bradesco S.A. was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Osasco, Brazil.

