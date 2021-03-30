Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,117,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,173 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.26% of Crown Castle International worth $177,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in Crown Castle International by 2.0% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 63,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,598,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the third quarter worth about $373,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Crown Castle International by 5.1% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 97,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,193,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Crown Castle International by 22.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 802,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,544,000 after buying an additional 147,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI traded down $3.78 on Tuesday, hitting $171.25. 49,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,375,657. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.00. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $133.80 and a 1 year high of $180.00.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 93.50%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCI. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.80.

In other Crown Castle International news, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total transaction of $753,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,180,642.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $158.95 per share, for a total transaction of $413,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 143,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,879,263. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 7,780 shares of company stock worth $1,253,828 and have sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

