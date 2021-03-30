Crowns (CWS) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.05 Million

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 30th. One Crowns coin can currently be purchased for $41.46 or 0.00070225 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Crowns has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. Crowns has a market capitalization of $34.20 million and approximately $5.05 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Crowns alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.02 or 0.00057619 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00007156 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $148.81 or 0.00252051 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $549.24 or 0.00930255 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00049675 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00076007 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00030999 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Crowns

Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 824,784 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

Crowns Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowns directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowns should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crowns using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crowns Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crowns and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.