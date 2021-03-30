Crust (CRU) Price Hits $81.31

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. In the last seven days, Crust has traded up 24.3% against the U.S. dollar. Crust has a total market cap of $132.05 million and approximately $10.89 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crust coin can currently be purchased for $81.31 or 0.00138017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Crust alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001444 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00006663 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Crust

Crust is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 2,000,010 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,149 coins. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official website is www.crust.network

Crust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.