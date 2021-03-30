Cryptaur Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.88 Million (CPT)

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 41% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. One Cryptaur token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cryptaur has traded 31% higher against the US dollar. Cryptaur has a market capitalization of $4.88 million and $217,937.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00021811 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00047866 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 7,128.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005107 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $366.38 or 0.00618374 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00067817 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00026233 BTC.

About Cryptaur

Cryptaur (CRYPTO:CPT) is a token. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,137,171,437 tokens. The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptaur’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptaur . Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cryptaur is cryptaur.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptaur is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that will act as a framework for decentralized applications whereby suppliers and consumers of diverse range of goods and services can interact directly while increasing the economic efficacy of all transactions being made within the ecosystem. Cryptaur (CPT) is an ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

