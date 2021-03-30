Crypto Village Accelerator (CVA) Price Reaches $0.0895 on Exchanges

Crypto Village Accelerator (CURRENCY:CVA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. In the last seven days, Crypto Village Accelerator has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. Crypto Village Accelerator has a market capitalization of $8.49 million and approximately $81,016.00 worth of Crypto Village Accelerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto Village Accelerator token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0895 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00021917 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00047751 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 9,972.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00005612 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.55 or 0.00635333 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00067859 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 43.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00027305 BTC.

Crypto Village Accelerator Profile

Crypto Village Accelerator (CVA) is a token. It was first traded on October 16th, 2019. Crypto Village Accelerator’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,863,874 tokens. The official website for Crypto Village Accelerator is cryptovillageaccelerator.com

Buying and Selling Crypto Village Accelerator

