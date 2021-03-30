CryptoBonusMiles Market Capitalization Reaches $3.47 Million (CBM)

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded down 25% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. CryptoBonusMiles has a market cap of $3.47 million and $351,204.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, CryptoBonusMiles has traded down 25.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00022647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00046553 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 8,326.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004835 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.65 or 0.00638171 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00067792 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00026960 BTC.

About CryptoBonusMiles

CryptoBonusMiles is a coin. It launched on May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,301 coins. CryptoBonusMiles’ official website is cryptobonusmiles.com . The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CryptoBonusMiles’ official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

CryptoBonusMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBonusMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoBonusMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoBonusMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

