Crypton Tops One Day Volume of $353.00 (CRP)

Crypton (CURRENCY:CRP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 30th. Crypton has a market capitalization of $689,856.53 and $353.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypton coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Crypton has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00057906 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000964 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00021750 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00048058 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 7,195.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005683 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007050 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.40 or 0.00227773 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Crypton Coin Profile

Crypton is a coin. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 3,541,052 coins. Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Crypton is u.is

Buying and Selling Crypton

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

