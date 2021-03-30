CryptoPing (PING) 24-Hour Volume Tops $155,879.00

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded down 13.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 30th. CryptoPing has a market capitalization of $2.97 million and approximately $155,879.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoPing token can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000695 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, CryptoPing has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00057952 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007058 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.41 or 0.00250043 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $539.22 or 0.00914653 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00049886 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.73 or 0.00075873 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00030602 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About CryptoPing

CryptoPing’s total supply is 7,257,786 tokens. The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech . CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here

CryptoPing Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoPing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoPing using one of the exchanges listed above.

