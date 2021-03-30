CryptoSoul (SOUL) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2,840.00

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 15.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One CryptoSoul token can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. CryptoSoul has a total market capitalization of $834,534.62 and approximately $2,840.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $143.47 or 0.00243019 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00017104 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00011000 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00007284 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,304.78 or 0.03904086 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000112 BTC.

CryptoSoul Profile

SOUL uses the hashing algorithm. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 285,104,484 tokens and its circulating supply is 276,609,123 tokens. The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure, and scalable blockchain solution that allows developers to build decentralized applications (dapps) and facilitate interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. “

CryptoSoul Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

