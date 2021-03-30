CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Downgraded by Sidoti to “Neutral”

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) was downgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CSGS. TheStreet raised shares of CSG Systems International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

CSGS traded down $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.16. 3,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. CSG Systems International has a 12-month low of $37.51 and a 12-month high of $51.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.79. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.94.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $260.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CSG Systems International will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Rolland B. Johns sold 2,843 shares of CSG Systems International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total transaction of $136,833.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,577 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,881.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kenneth M. Kennedy sold 3,280 shares of CSG Systems International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $149,666.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 131,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,001,987.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,746 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,332. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in CSG Systems International in the fourth quarter valued at about $324,000. Willis Investment Counsel grew its stake in CSG Systems International by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 7,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management purchased a new position in CSG Systems International in the fourth quarter valued at about $365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private cloud-based platform; related customer communications management solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

