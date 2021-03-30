CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 334,800 shares, a drop of 39.6% from the February 28th total of 553,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

CTS traded up $0.84 on Tuesday, hitting $30.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,445. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 0.79. CTS has a 12 month low of $18.17 and a 12 month high of $37.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $123.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.89 million. CTS had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 8.51%. CTS’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CTS will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. CTS’s payout ratio is 11.03%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in CTS in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in CTS in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in CTS in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTS during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTS during the 4th quarter worth $263,000. 93.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CTS

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers and tier one suppliers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates for use primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

