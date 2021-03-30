CUDOS Price Reaches $0.0797 on Exchanges (CUDOS)

CUDOS (CURRENCY:CUDOS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. During the last seven days, CUDOS has traded 64.5% higher against the dollar. CUDOS has a market capitalization of $39.82 million and $3.05 million worth of CUDOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUDOS token can currently be purchased for about $0.0797 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00057668 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00007161 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $151.09 or 0.00256468 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $546.47 or 0.00927614 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00049809 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00076370 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00030997 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CUDOS Token Profile

CUDOS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 499,342,229 tokens. CUDOS’s official Twitter account is @CUDOS_

CUDOS Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUDOS directly using U.S. dollars.

