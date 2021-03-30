Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,245 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

CMI opened at $260.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $257.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.44. The company has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.30 and a 1 year high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.88%.

In other Cummins news, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $158,775.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,671.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total transaction of $86,113.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,457.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552 in the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.81.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.