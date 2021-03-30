Curve DAO Token Price Up 3% Over Last 7 Days (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 30th. Curve DAO Token has a market cap of $846.51 million and approximately $310.00 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curve DAO Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.24 or 0.00005501 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded 3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00022198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00047126 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 8,723.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004755 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $374.66 or 0.00635467 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.20 or 0.00068177 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 47% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Coin Profile

Curve DAO Token (CRYPTO:CRV) is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,464,579,329 coins and its circulating supply is 261,012,115 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv . Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Curve DAO Token Coin Trading

