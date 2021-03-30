CustomContractNetwork Trading Down 74% Over Last 7 Days (CCN)

CustomContractNetwork (CURRENCY:CCN) traded 80.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. CustomContractNetwork has a total market cap of $119,249.39 and approximately $2.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CustomContractNetwork has traded down 74% against the US dollar. One CustomContractNetwork coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.07 or 0.00336808 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000092 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003574 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004187 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000655 BTC.

CustomContractNetwork Coin Profile

CustomContractNetwork is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,620,841,876 coins. The official message board for CustomContractNetwork is medium.com/@ccntoken . CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject . CustomContractNetwork’s official website is customcontract.network . The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CannaCoin runs on a decentralized blockchain platform similar to bitcoin allowing users to send money across the network within seconds. This decentralized network is free of any central authority and follows the core principles set forth by the bitcoin community. The block reward halves every year and difficulty retargets using the kimoto gravity well. The coin is scrypt, block time is 60 seconds, and the total supply is capped at 13.14 million. CannaCoin uses Peer2Peer technology where money can be transferred between two users without the need for a third party. This enables the user to process transactions for the fraction of the cost charged by banks or financial institutions. “

