CUTcoin (CUT) Achieves Market Cap of $32.08 Million

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One CUTcoin token can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000410 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar. CUTcoin has a total market cap of $32.08 million and approximately $7.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00048739 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $143.72 or 0.00244137 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000687 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002716 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00011347 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00014900 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUTcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 136,928,235 tokens and its circulating supply is 132,928,235 tokens. CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

