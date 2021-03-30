cVault.finance (CORE) Market Cap Achieves $53.70 Million

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. cVault.finance has a total market capitalization of $53.70 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar. One cVault.finance token can currently be bought for about $5,369.72 or 0.09098032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00057920 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00007181 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $156.77 or 0.00265622 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $547.77 or 0.00928095 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00050382 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.51 or 0.00077111 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00033189 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

cVault.finance was first traded on August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance . cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

