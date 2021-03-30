CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.54

Shares of CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.54 and traded as high as $39.58. CVR Partners shares last traded at $38.70, with a volume of 86,172 shares changing hands.
The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.96 and its 200 day moving average is $15.54. The company has a market cap of $413.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.84.
CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.24. CVR Partners had a negative net margin of 30.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $90.30 million for the quarter.
About CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN)
CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.
Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger
Receive News & Ratings for CVR Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.