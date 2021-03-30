CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.54

Shares of CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.54 and traded as high as $39.58. CVR Partners shares last traded at $38.70, with a volume of 86,172 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.96 and its 200 day moving average is $15.54. The company has a market cap of $413.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.84.

Get CVR Partners alerts:

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.24. CVR Partners had a negative net margin of 30.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $90.30 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CVR Partners stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,455,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,430 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.31% of CVR Partners worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN)

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.